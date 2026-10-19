Plague Island

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Inside a locked Baltic island, scientists race the world’s deadliest outbreaks.
Enter Riems, a tiny island in the Baltic Sea that houses the world’s oldest virological research institute and one of only three facilities globally studying large animals under heavy security. As experts track African swine fever, test vaccines, and probe how viruses move between animals and humans, the stakes keep widening, making each discovery feel urgent and consequential.
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