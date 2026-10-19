Rum and Revolution: History of Havana

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Behind Havana's neon glamour, a revolution gathers in the shadows.
Uncover 1950s Havana as nightlife, casinos, and celebrity allure collide with poverty, corruption, and mounting unrest. This film reveals how Batista's rule and American influence helped ignite the forces that carried Fidel Castro to power. Sign up to see a city of dazzling contradictions at the center of a historic rupture.
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