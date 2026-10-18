Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall

Curiosity Original
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Inside Congo's largest chimp sanctuary, every rescue becomes a fight for survival.
Follow Jane Goodall's mission at Tchimpounga, the largest sanctuary for orphaned chimpanzees in Africa, where over 140 rescued chimps receive constant care. You will see how habitat loss, bush meat, and the pet trade have orphaned them, and how dedicated staff help them heal, bond, and prepare for a wilder future. Sign up to witness conservation through intimate, hard-won survival stories.
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