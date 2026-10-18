Defenders of the Wild (Season 2)

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Frontline conservation reveals the hidden fight to save fragile ecosystems.
Join conservationist Ivan Carter as he explores wildlife ecosystems under pressure and the people working to protect them. From elusive species to urgent conservation challenges, this season connects field science, rescue, and practical solutions in a way that keeps each discovery building toward a bigger understanding. Sign up to see what it takes to preserve balance in the wild.
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