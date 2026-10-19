Fighting For Lincoln: Behind The Scenes

Curiosity Original
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Step onto the set where history is built, take by take.
Go behind the camera on the making of Fighting For Lincoln: The Wide Awakes and see how a historical story is shaped for the screen. From coordinated crowd scenes to the final wrap, this behind the scenes film reveals the craft, energy, and collaboration that bring the production to life. Sign up to watch the creative process unfold.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Ad-free