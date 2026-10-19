The Secret of the Mona Lisa

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Science and scholarship reopen art history's most famous unresolved portrait.
Examine why Leonardo never handed over the woman long called La Gioconda, and how conflicting records kept her identity in doubt for centuries. Through x-rays, infrared imaging, and rival expert theories, this film tests what the Louvre's masterpiece truly represents. Sign up to see a legendary painting become an engrossing historical puzzle.
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