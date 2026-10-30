Reinventing New York

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Inside Manhattan's high-stakes redesign, where aging streets rise into the future.
See how Manhattan confronts growth, congestion, and outdated infrastructure through ambitious redesigns in Midtown and along the Hudson. From One Vanderbilt to Hudson Yards, the film reveals how architects, planners, and cultural institutions are reshaping the city's skyline and public spaces. Sign up to discover the ideas driving New York's next chapter.
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