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Saving our Cities

93% loved this2 episodes4KCC
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When water turns on its own cities, ingenuity becomes the last defense.

Explore how Venice and New York confront the very force that shaped them, from fragile lagoon foundations to rising seas and storm surges. This series reveals the engineering, planning, and hard choices behind protecting history, infrastructure, and daily life. Sign up to see how great cities fight to survive on the water's edge.

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2 episodes

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