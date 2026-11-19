The Emperor's Darling - Josephine de Beauharnais
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Lost letters illuminate the rise of Napoleon's most enigmatic empress.
Discover Josephine de Beauharnais beyond legend through letters once thought lost, revealing the private life of Napoleon's empress, muse, and great love. From revolutionary Paris to the imperial throne, this portrait traces how she shaped his world while guarding her own place in history.
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