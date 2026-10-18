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The Secret Factory

94% loved this2 episodes4KCC
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Inside a hidden Bavarian tunnel, a radical jet could reshape flight.

Uncover how Nazi bombing raids drove Willy Messerschmitt's advanced jet research into a heavily guarded Bavarian mountain complex. This series traces the race to develop the P.1101 swing-wing fighter, then follows its remarkable afterlife as American engineers reverse-engineered the design into the Bell X-5. Sign up to see how one unfinished aircraft left a lasting mark on aviation history.

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2 episodes

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