King of the Seas - The Sea Eagle

Where sea eagles shadow whales, bears, and wolves across northern Europe.

Witness how Europe’s largest eagle survives in astonishing ways, from trailing orcas and humpbacks in the Lofoten Islands to exploiting food sources in Finland’s swamps. Spectacular imagery and revealing behavior turn this portrait into a richer look at predator alliances, scavenging, and survival, making it a rewarding watch for anyone drawn to the hidden workings of the wild.