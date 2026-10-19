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Kui Buri: Thailand's Hidden Eden

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Where wild elephants and rare gaur reshape a restored Thai wilderness.

Explore Kui Buri National Park, where endangered elephants, rare bovines, hornbills, gibbons, and other wildlife thrive across a vibrant ecosystem. The film reveals how conservation and innovation work together to restore habitat and manage conflict between animals and people. It is a rewarding look at a living model of sustainable park management in Southeast Asia.

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