The Storm: Wildlife in Wild Weather

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A summer thunderstorm turns Central Europe into a battlefield for survival.
As lightning, hail, and torrential rain sweep across Central Europe, this film reveals how foxes, raccoons, insects, and birds respond under extreme pressure. Discover the surprising instincts and adaptations that help wildlife endure brutal summer weather shaped by a changing climate. Sign up to witness nature tested at its most dramatic.
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