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Germany's Wild Amazon

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A hard-worked river reveals a hidden wilderness in Germany's industrial heart.

Explore the Wupper as it shifts from mythic spring to rushing torrent, revealing amphibians, kingfishers, foxes, catfish, and returning trout along its 116-kilometer course. This film pairs rare wildlife behavior with the river's industrial past and recovery, offering a vivid portrait of how nature endures and returns.

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