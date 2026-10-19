Germany's Wild Amazon

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A hard-worked river reveals a hidden wilderness in Germany's industrial heart.
Explore the Wupper as it shifts from mythic spring to rushing torrent, revealing amphibians, kingfishers, foxes, catfish, and returning trout along its 116-kilometer course. This film pairs rare wildlife behavior with the river's industrial past and recovery, offering a vivid portrait of how nature endures and returns.
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