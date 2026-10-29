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Antelopes – The Unsung Heroes

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On the plains, survival belongs to the swift, the social, and the brave.

Look beyond the familiar predator-prey story to see antelopes as diverse, resilient mammals shaped by birth, migration, mating, and constant danger. From tiny dik-diks to massive eland, across Africa and Asia, this film reveals the strategy, strength, and adaptability that help them endure fires, floods, drought, and relentless hunters.

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