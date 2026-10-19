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Bucket List Africa

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From the Sahara to the Serengeti, Africa's wild extremes come alive.

Discover how one continent holds deserts, rainforests, coastlines, mountains, and grasslands teeming with remarkable wildlife. This film moves from penguins and forest elephants to gorillas, rhinos, and the Great Migration, revealing why Africa inspires so many bucket lists. Sign up to see the scale, variety, and natural drama unfold.

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