Bali Spirit - Island of the Gods

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Where yoga, temples, surf, and rice terraces reveal a changing Bali
Go beyond postcard beaches to see how spirituality, tourism, and daily life intersect across Bali. From Ubud's yoga culture and healing traditions to surf communities, rice terraces, and beach cleanup efforts, this film reveals an island balancing devotion, work, and reinvention. Sign up to experience a more layered portrait of Bali.
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