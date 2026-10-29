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Beyond the Boundary

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Pete Trego follows cricket's fiercest passions from streets to world stages.

Travel the world with cricketer Pete Trego as he meets devoted players and explores why cricket inspires such intense loyalty. From elite training grounds to grassroots games, the series reveals how the sport shapes lives and communities in surprising ways. Sign up to experience a global game through personal stories, skill, and culture.

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6 episodes

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