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The Nazi Whaling Squadron

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When industry, ideology, and the Antarctic collided in a brutal hunt.

Explore the little-known story of Germany's rise to become the world's third-largest whaling power before World War II. Through the slaughter of at least 15,000 blue and fin whales between 1936 and 1939, the film reveals how economic ambition and Nazi policy reshaped the Antarctic with consequences whale populations have never fully escaped.

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