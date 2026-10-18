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Tech Toys (Season 5)

97% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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Hydrogen racers, lifelike robotics, and jet-powered speed push innovation forward.

Explore a season of bold engineering as innovators rethink transportation, robotics, sport, and everyday design. You will see how a hydrogen-powered car, a biomimetic robotic hand, a runner boosting jetpack, autonomous luxury vehicles, and immersive mixed reality systems actually work. Sign up to watch ideas move from concept to working machine.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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