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Future Cities Asia

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Beneath Asia's booming skylines, scientists blueprint smarter, greener urban life.

Explore how Southeast Asia's rapidly growing cities are being redesigned through geology, engineering, and data-driven planning. This series reveals underground infrastructure, regenerative design, cleaner construction, and resilience strategies for floods, waste, energy, and rising urban pressure. Sign up to see how science is shaping cities built to function better, last longer, and live greener.

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4 episodes

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