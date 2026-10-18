Future Cities Asia

94% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Beneath Asia's booming skylines, scientists blueprint smarter, greener urban life.
Explore how Southeast Asia's rapidly growing cities are being redesigned through geology, engineering, and data-driven planning. This series reveals underground infrastructure, regenerative design, cleaner construction, and resilience strategies for floods, waste, energy, and rising urban pressure. Sign up to see how science is shaping cities built to function better, last longer, and live greener.
Episode guide4 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free