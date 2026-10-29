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Endurance - 24 Hours at Spa

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Inside Spa's 24-hour battle, every pit stop and mistake can decide victory.

Go behind the scenes with the drivers and pit crews chasing victory at Belgium's Total 24 Hours of Spa GT3 race. See how shifting weather, day-to-night driving, strategy, and split-second pit work shape every lap. It is a revealing look at endurance racing where one error can end everything, and every decision keeps the outcome in doubt.

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3 episodes

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