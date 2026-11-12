Napoleon's Legendary Spy
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A smuggler's cunning helps reshape Napoleon's wars from the shadows.
Discover how Karl Ludwig Schulmeister rose from border smuggler to one of Napoleon's most effective agents, using local knowledge, persuasion, and deception to influence pivotal campaigns. From the Rhine frontier to Ulm, Vienna, and beyond, this film reveals how information became a weapon, and why his ambiguous legacy still provokes debate.
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