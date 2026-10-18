Quick Connections with Alie Ward

Curiosity Original
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See how forgotten ideas reshape the technologies and dilemmas of tomorrow.
Alie Ward links startling moments from history to the forces shaping virtual lives, reverse aging, deepfakes, climate engineering, and bionics. Each episode turns unexpected connections into big, provocative questions about how we live next. Sign up to follow the chain of ideas and see the future from a smarter angle.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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