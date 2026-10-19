Juneteenth Explained: A Tradition of Remembrance and Revival

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How a Texas commemoration came to embody freedom's unfinished meaning.
Historian Karlos Hill examines the history of Juneteenth, from Emancipation Day traditions in the United States and the broader Atlantic world to the reasons this observance changed over time. You will see how remembrance, citizenship, and public celebration became intertwined, making this talk a rewarding way to deepen your understanding of a defining American tradition.
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