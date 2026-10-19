The Scientific Genius of Marie Curie

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Behind the famous portrait, a fierce mind reshapes modern science.
Discover how Marie Curie combined intuition, discipline, and scientific rigor to uncover phenomena others missed. This talk also reveals the tension between her public image and private life, adding depth to one of history's most recognized scientific figures. Sign up to see how ambition, intellect, and identity intersect in her story.
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