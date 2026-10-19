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Rosa Parks: Her True Story and Legacy

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Beyond the bus seat, a formidable activist comes into full view.

Historian Brenna Wynn Greer examines Rosa Parks beyond the familiar image, revealing how popular memory shaped her public story. Through Parks' activism, symbolism, and place in the broader Black freedom struggle, this talk offers a richer understanding of a figure many think they already know. Sign up to see the history become more complex, and more rewarding.

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