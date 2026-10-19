The Amazing/Terrifying Future of Medicine

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A bioethicist maps the breakthroughs that could redefine being human.
In this talk, Jacob Appel examines genetics, human enhancement, life extension, and big data through provocative medical dilemmas. He argues that technology is advancing faster than ethics and law, revealing how unintended consequences can reshape privacy, care, and choice. Sign up to watch a sharp, thought-provoking look at where medicine may lead next.
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