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Climate Change, Nature, and the Environment: What We Know and What We Don't

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A scientist sorts climate facts, feedbacks, and fictions with striking clarity.

David Helfand, a Columbia University astrophysicist, examines climate change through what science can measure, model, and still question. Using a framework of facts, physics, feedbacks, fictions, and foreshadowing, he reveals how planetary temperature, atmospheric composition, and future risk connect. Sign up to watch a rigorous talk that rewards curiosity with sharper understanding.

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