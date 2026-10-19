Climate Change, Nature, and the Environment: What We Know and What We Don't

A scientist sorts climate facts, feedbacks, and fictions with striking clarity.
David Helfand, a Columbia University astrophysicist, examines climate change through what science can measure, model, and still question. Using a framework of facts, physics, feedbacks, fictions, and foreshadowing, he reveals how planetary temperature, atmospheric composition, and future risk connect. Sign up to watch a rigorous talk that rewards curiosity with sharper understanding.
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