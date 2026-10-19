Positive Psychology: The Science of Happiness

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A psychology lecture that turns happiness from myth into measurable practice.
Psychologist Catherine Sanderson explores what research reveals about happiness, from health and relationships to the limits of money, climate, and major life events. Along the way, she shares evidence-based strategies viewers can apply in everyday life, making this talk both thought-provoking and immediately useful. For curious minds, it offers ideas worth signing up to put into practice.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free