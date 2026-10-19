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Positive Psychology: The Science of Happiness

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A psychology lecture that turns happiness from myth into measurable practice.

Psychologist Catherine Sanderson explores what research reveals about happiness, from health and relationships to the limits of money, climate, and major life events. Along the way, she shares evidence-based strategies viewers can apply in everyday life, making this talk both thought-provoking and immediately useful. For curious minds, it offers ideas worth signing up to put into practice.

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