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Christmas in America: What’s Going on Here?

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Unwrap the surprising history behind America’s most reinvented holiday.

Historian Edward O'Donnell traces how Christmas in America evolved from contested tradition to vast commercial enterprise. Explore the origins of familiar rituals, from Santa and gift giving to trees, songs, and holiday spectacle, and see how immigration, print culture, and religion reshaped them over time. Sign up to watch a smart, revealing look at a season you thought you knew.

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