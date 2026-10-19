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Six People Who Built America

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A historian traces the bold figures who reshaped the American century.

In this lecture, historian Jeremi Suri examines six influential Americans to reveal how power, industry, reform, and leadership shaped the nation. Drawing connections from Rockefeller to Roosevelt, he shows how the past explains the present and sharpens the choices ahead. Sign up to watch a big-picture history that rewards curiosity long after the talk ends.

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