Ancient Egypt: Drama, Spectacle, and Remarkable Characters

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Step inside the power, spectacle, and human drama of ancient Egypt.
Egyptologist Kara Cooney reveals how monuments, gold, hieroglyphs, mummies, and unforgettable rulers shaped ancient Egypt’s lasting grip on our imagination. From divine kingship to remarkable figures like Hatshepsut, Akhenaten, and Cleopatra, this talk turns familiar icons into sharper insights that reward every minute and make the story hard to leave unfinished.
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