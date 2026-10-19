The Nation That Never Was: Reconstructing America's Story

Curiosity Original
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A bold lecture reframes America through its founding stories and contradictions.
Kermit Roosevelt III examines how Americans use stories about the Declaration, the Constitution, the Civil War, and Reconstruction to define national identity and values. As he compares competing narratives and argues for a more inclusive, forward-looking vision, this talk invites you to question familiar assumptions and watch ideas collide in real time.
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