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Rating The Presidents: The Best and the Worst

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Inside the fierce debate over America’s greatest and most troubled presidents.

Historian Robert Watson breaks down how experts rank U.S. presidents, starting with the Constitution’s surprisingly vague blueprint for the office. As he tests leadership through crisis, legacy, and the strength of the nation they leave behind, each comparison sharpens how presidential power is built and judged. Sign up to watch a smart, provocative framework unfold.

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