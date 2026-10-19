The Boston Tea Party: Tempest in a Tea Pot

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A harbor protest reveals the global forces behind American independence.
Historian Richard Bell reframes the Boston Tea Party as far more than a local uprising, tracing how tea, empire, and the East India Company collided in 1773. You will uncover links between Boston, London, Bengal, and Canton, and see why this iconic act still sparks debate. Sign up to watch a sharper, more global history of revolution unfold.
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