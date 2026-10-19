Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Boston Tea Party: Tempest in a Tea Pot

84% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A harbor protest reveals the global forces behind American independence.

Historian Richard Bell reframes the Boston Tea Party as far more than a local uprising, tracing how tea, empire, and the East India Company collided in 1773. You will uncover links between Boston, London, Bengal, and Canton, and see why this iconic act still sparks debate. Sign up to watch a sharper, more global history of revolution unfold.

Love The Boston Tea Party: Tempest in a Tea Pot? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Boston Tea Party: Tempest in a Tea Pot, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.