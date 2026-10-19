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Shackleton's Captain

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A captain's impossible navigation turns Antarctic disaster into a fight for survival.

Relive the 1914 Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition through Captain Frank Worsley, whose seamanship proved vital after Shackleton's South Pole mission collapsed in the ice. As Endurance is lost and survival grows uncertain, this film reveals how leadership, navigation, and endurance kept the crew alive. Sign up to witness a gripping polar story from the man at its center.

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