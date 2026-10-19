Searching for Satoshi

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Follow the clues behind Bitcoin's vanished creator and the fortune left untouched.
This documentary investigates why the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin disappeared just 26 months after releasing the technology on January 3, 2009. As competing theories and telling clues emerge, the mystery becomes a deeper look at Bitcoin's origins, its ideals, and the stakes of an identity that could change everything.
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