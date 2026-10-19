Asteroids, Comets, and Meteors

Curiosity Original
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Ancient space debris reveals how planets formed and impacts shaped Earth.
Astronomer Nick Moskovitz untangles the differences between asteroids, comets, meteors, meteoroids, and meteorites, showing how these objects can blur familiar categories. Through evidence from telescopes, impact events, and rare meteorites, this film reveals what these remnants can teach us about the solar system's earliest history and why that story still matters on Earth.
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