Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Who Killed The Neanderthal? - Extended

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A forensic hunt for the truth behind Neanderthals' final disappearance.

This feature investigates one of prehistory's biggest mysteries by weighing evidence for climate shifts, disease, conflict, and interbreeding. You will follow researchers from excavations to forensic labs as they rebuild Neanderthal lives, bodies, and origins. The result is a richer understanding of who they were, and why their story still matters.

Love Who Killed The Neanderthal? - Extended? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Who Killed The Neanderthal? - Extended, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.