Who Killed The Neanderthal? - Extended

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A forensic hunt for the truth behind Neanderthals' final disappearance.
This feature investigates one of prehistory's biggest mysteries by weighing evidence for climate shifts, disease, conflict, and interbreeding. You will follow researchers from excavations to forensic labs as they rebuild Neanderthal lives, bodies, and origins. The result is a richer understanding of who they were, and why their story still matters.
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