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Who Killed the Neanderthal?

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A global forensic hunt for the truth behind Neanderthal extinction.

Travel from Europe to Siberia with researchers as they test the leading theories behind Neanderthal disappearance, from climate shifts and disease to interbreeding with Homo sapiens. Drawing on fossils, DNA, footprints, and 3D reconstructions, this investigation reveals how much these human relatives were like us, and why their fate still matters.

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