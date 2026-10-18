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Project Petroglyph

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Ancient rock art meets cutting-edge scanning on the Colorado Plateau.

Explore how archaeologists and technologists document Native American petroglyphs in western Colorado before weather and human damage erase them. Through laser scans and high-precision imaging, the series reveals details hidden in stone and shows how digital preservation can carry these ancient stories into research, education, and the future.

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3 episodes

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