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Hazardous Journey: The Apollo 11 Moon Landing

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Rare restored footage puts you inside Apollo 11's most perilous descent.

Relive July 1969 as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin attempt the most dangerous mission of their lives, with the world watching every decision. Rare restored film and audio recreate the moon landing with exceptional accuracy and detail, revealing the tension between landing, aborting, or facing catastrophe. Sign up to experience a defining moment in history with fresh immediacy.

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