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The Space Shuttle (Narrated by William Shatner)

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Inside the machine that carried humanity to orbit and back.

Narrated by William Shatner, this documentary examines how the space shuttle was designed, built, tested, and launched as the most complex machine ever created to carry humans to and from space. Through triumph, tragedy, and renewal, it reveals the people and engineering that reshaped modern spaceflight and left a legacy worth understanding in full.

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