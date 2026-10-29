Decoding Saqqara: The Secret Hieroglyphs of the Pyramid

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Inside Saqqara, ancient spells carved in stone reveal a pharaoh's afterlife.
Step inside the Saqqara necropolis to examine the pyramid of Pepi II and the largest collection of texts ever found in a pyramid. Through hieroglyphs, archaeology, and imaging technology, this film reveals how researchers decode sacred inscriptions and reconstruct beliefs engraved 4,300 years ago. Sign up to see ancient Egypt with rare precision.
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