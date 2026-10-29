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Ancient Egypt: Top 7 Pyramids

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Seven extraordinary pyramids reveal how Egypt perfected its stone giants.

Go beyond Giza to see why seven pyramids stand apart for their scale, history, and ingenious construction. From early experiments and engineering setbacks to enduring masterpieces like Khufu's, this film uncovers how ancient builders refined their methods across more than a century of ambition. Sign up to watch the ideas, risks, and mysteries still shaping our view of Egypt.

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