Deep Time: Utmost Experience Beyond Time

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Fifteen volunteers descend into darkness to test how humans adapt without time.
Follow explorer Christian Clot and 14 volunteers as they spend 40 days underground in one of Europe’s largest caves, cut off from clocks, daylight, and daily routine. Closely monitored by scientists, the group reveals how sleep, perception, social bonds, and the brain shift under extreme conditions. Sign up to see a rare real-world experiment unfold from inside the cave.
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