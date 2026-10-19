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Out of the Cradle - Behind The Scenes

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See human origins rebuilt through science, artistry, and ultra-real CGI.

Go behind the camera to see how filmmakers, scholars, and digital artists turned the latest paleoanthropological findings into vivid prehistoric worlds. From storyboards and motion capture to facial expressions and ancient soundscapes, this film reveals the painstaking craft behind every scene. Sign up to uncover how research becomes a powerful visual experience.

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