Out of the Cradle - Behind The Scenes

Curiosity Original
94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
See human origins rebuilt through science, artistry, and ultra-real CGI.
Go behind the camera to see how filmmakers, scholars, and digital artists turned the latest paleoanthropological findings into vivid prehistoric worlds. From storyboards and motion capture to facial expressions and ancient soundscapes, this film reveals the painstaking craft behind every scene. Sign up to uncover how research becomes a powerful visual experience.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
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Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free