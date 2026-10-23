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Hidden Heroes (Season 3)

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Hidden cameras reveal split-second choices that turn ordinary people into heroes.

See how everyday people respond when kindness, compassion, and courage are suddenly called for. Hidden cameras capture authentic moments of character that feel surprising, moving, and deeply human. Sign up to watch a season that reveals how heroism can emerge when no one expects it.

Episode guide

17 episodes

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