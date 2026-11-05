Hidden Heroes (Season 4)

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Hidden cameras reveal ordinary strangers choosing courage, compassion, and unexpected kindness.
This season captures real-life moments when everyday people step forward to help, comfort, and protect others. Each encounter reveals how compassion and bravery can emerge without warning, turning fleeting situations into powerful human stories. Sign up to see the quiet decisions that uncover the hero in us all.
Episode guide17 episodes
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